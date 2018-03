Daesh ambush leaves 8 police officers dead in Iraq

At least eight police officers were killed in a Daesh ambush on a highway in Iraq Saturday, according to a local police officer, Anadolu reported.

Diyala Police Captain Habib al-Shammari told Anadolu Agency the ambush took place at the Baghdad-Kirkuk highway.

The eight police officers were taken to a hill and were shot dead, he added.