Chinese buyers important for Polish amber industry: official

2018-03-25 06:06 | www.trend.az | 2

Visitors from China are still very important for Polish amber industry, although their number reduced compared to that of last year, said Michal Kosior, general manager of the International Amber Association said on Saturday at the AMBERIF fair.

It was the last day of the 25th AMBERIF International Fair of Amber, Jewellery and Gemstones in Gdansk, north Poland. The fair was the largest event of such kind in central and eastern Europe and one of the most important in the world.

"The exhibitors are content," Kosior told Xinhua at the fair,"There are less Chinese visitors than those in previous years, but these who come are much better buyers," adding that the overall transaction volume of Chinese customers has remained basically the same as in previous years.