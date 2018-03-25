Southern Gas Corridor to benefit all participating countries - Russian expert

2018-03-25 08:02 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Ilkin Shafiyev - Trend:

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project will benefit both Azerbaijan and other participating countries, Alexander Pasechnik, head of the Analytical Department at Russia’s National Energy Security Fund, told Trend.

"All involved parties will benefit from the implementation of the SGC project," he said. "The project will give impetus to infrastructure development, which will have a multiplier effect on the economies of the participating countries."

The expert stressed that the project will lead to increased competition, primarily in the Turkish market.