Over 24% of voters cast ballots in Turkmenistan's parliamentary elections

2018-03-25 10:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Ashgabad, Turkmenistan, March 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

About 24.04 percent of voters have voted in Turkmenistan's parliamentary elections as of 09:00 local time, Central Commission for Elections and Referenda (CEC) of Turkmenistan said.

Voting in the parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan began at 07:00 and will last until 19:00.