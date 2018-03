63 insurgents killed in military operations in Afganistan

At least 63 insurgents including 14 Daesh were killed in Afghan security forces operations in the past 24 hours, officials at the Ministry of Defence - MoD said on Saturday, Tolo News reports.

The operations were launched in Nangarhar, Uruzgan, Farah, Kandahar and Paktia province, deputy spokesman for MoD Mohammad Radmanish confirmed.

During the operations security forces discovered weapons and explosive devices, he said.