Syria forces close to gaining full control of Eastern Ghouta

2018-03-25 11:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Syrian government forces are close to taking full control of Eastern Ghouta, the last rebel-held area near the capital, Damascus Al Jazeera news reported

Two out of three rebel groups that had been controlling the enclave have already surrendered, with thousands of fighters and their relatives departing for opposition-held areas in the north of the country.

The third rebel group, Jaish al-Islam, which controls the city of Douma, has so far refused to give in.

However, it is understood that Jaish al-Islam is also close to reaching an evacuation deal following negotiations with the Russian army, an ally of Syrian forces.

Al Jazeera's Zeina Khodr, reporting from Beirut, Lebanon, said on Saturday that talks between Jaish al-Islam and the Russian military had earlier collapsed due to the group's refusal to be evacuated to Idlib, a northwestern province still largely under rebel control.

"Jaish al-Islam does not have good relations with the rebel groups which dominate Idlib province," said Khodr.

"What we understand is that they may be sent to an eastern region ... close to Lebanon's border," she added.

Evacuation deals reached

On February 18, Syrian government forces backed by Russian fighter jets tightened their siege on Eastern Ghouta with a heavy military offensive that killed 1,500 and wounded more than 5,000.

Nearly 400,000 people remained in the enclave - under opposition control since mid-2013 - before the latest offensive began.

On Wednesday, the Ahrar al-Sham rebel group agreed to surrender Harasta town after reaching an evacuation deal due to "the bombing and [government] siege and the lack of medicine and the lack of place to move".

Two days later, Faylaq ar-Rahman, a group controlling the towns of Zamalka, Irbin and Jobar in Eastern Ghouta, announced a similar deal to evacuate fighters and civilians to Idlib.

As part of the deal, a prisoner exchange between Faylaq ar-Rahman and the Syrian government was expected to take place, while the Russian military police would be deployed in the areas that the group controlled.

Syrian state television broadcast live footage of eight Syrian men who were released after being detained by Faylaq ar-Rahman for more than a year.

Around 5,200 Syrians have been evacuated from Eastern Ghouta so far, according to a report by Anadolu news agency on Saturday.