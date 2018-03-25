Israel targets Hamas site in Gaza Strip

Israeli forces have targeted a Hamas site with four raids early on Sunday in the southern town of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, causing property damages Al Jazeera news reported

No casualties were reported.

In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum said that the air raids reflect the crisis of the Israeli occupation, which are meant to "terrorise civilians".

Israel said the raids came after an operation in which four Palestinians made it past the border fence east to the besieged coastal enclave on Saturday.

According to local sources, the men attempted to damage Israeli equipment operating the underground barrier, which is being built to stop Palestinians from digging out of the strip through tunnels.

Israeli media reported that the four Palestinians had tried to set fire to a construction crane, before they withdrew back into the strip after an Israeli army unit got close to them.