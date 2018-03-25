Iran’s apple exports hit new high record

2018-03-25

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

Iran's apple exports has reached an unprecedented volume in last fiscal year, ended March 20, Mohammdali Tahmasbi, a deputy agriculture minister of the Islamic Republic, said.

The volume of exports of apple form Iran over the last fiscal year surpassed 535,000 tons, Tahmasbi said, the agriculture ministry’s press office reported.

He added that Iran exported apple to India, Pakistan, Iraq, Afghanistan and Russia during the period.