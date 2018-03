Turkish and EU leaders to hold talks in the Bulgarian city Varna on improving relations between the bloc and Ankara

EU's top officials will host Turkish President Reccep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday in the Bulgarian city of Varna, for talks on improving relations between the bloc and Ankara TRT World reported

At that meeting, the bloc has said it will promise another 3 billion euros ($3.7 bln) to support Syrian refugees in Turkey.

Turkey has the second-biggest NATO army and is instrumental in curbing immigration to Europe from the Middle East and Africa.