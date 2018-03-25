Iran squash team finishes third at 19th Asian Team Championships

The Iran men's national squash team has finished well down the list at the 19th edition of Asian Team Championships in South Korea, and claimed the third spot at the conclusion of the continental tournament Press TV reported

On Saturday, the Iranian outfit, which had Sajjad Zare'ian, Alireza Shameli and Navid Maleksabe in the line-up, failed to beat the Hong Kong squad in the knock-out stage of the competitions at Cheongju International Squash Stadium, and earned the bronze medal.

The Iranian team had subdued the Japanese squad 2-1 the previous day to find a place among the top four teams.

Iranian squash players sustained a 1-2 defeat from their Malaysian counterparts on Thursday, after they managed to overcome Chinese Taipei 2-1 on Wednesday.