Parliamentary elections in Turkmenistan declared valid – CEC

Ashgabad, Turkmenistan, March 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Voter turnout in the parliamentary elections of Turkmenistan stood at 54.65 percent as of 12.00 local time, said the country's Central Election Commission (CEC).

Thus, the elections were declared valid.

Polling stations for more than 3 million voters in the parliamentary elections of Turkmenistan opened at 07:00 and will close at 19:00 local time.