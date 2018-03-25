New appointments at White House seek to topple Iran-MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A senior Iranian MP has said that President Donald Trump through the new appointments within his administration seeks to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

The spokesperson for Iran's Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Seyyed Hossein Naghavi Hosseini has said that the plan for overthrowing the Islamic Republic is still on the agenda of the Americans, ISNA news agency reported.

The issues such as imposing sanctions against the Islamic Republic, negative stances regarding the nuclear deal, Iran’s missile program and also human rights situation are in line with the plan for overthrowing the system.

President Donald Trump on Thursday chose as his new national security adviser John Bolton, a hawk who has advocated using military force against Iran and North Korea and has taken a hard line against Russia.

