‘Turkey has surrendered to energy lobbies,’ says CHP leader Kilicdaroglu

2018-03-25

Lack of planning has made Turkey dependent on energy lobbies, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said, DHA News agency reported

“Turkey has surrendered to energy lobbies. Western countries do not surrender to energy lobbies but Turkey does. The reason behind this is the fact that there is not adequate planning in Turkey,” said Kilicdaroglu, addressing the attendees of his party’s energy workshop in the Black Sea province of Zonguldak, known for its pit coal mines.

“The Republic of Turkey is dependent on Russia in the field of energy, almost by 60 percent. Aside from that, Russia has been building a nuclear reactor. When it is completed, Turkey’s dependence rate will rise to 70-80 percent. If we accidentally tangle with Russia, they can turn the natural gas valves off to make us tremble with cold. What does this situation show us? It shows where Turkey has ended up with the wrong energy policies,” he added.

Even though Turkey is the seventh largest coal producer in the world, Turkey has been importing coal, the CHP leader recalled. He pointed out the country had an increasing energy expenditure.