Tropical Cyclone Nora hits northern Australia

2018-03-25 15:02 | www.trend.az | 1

The far north of Australia has been lashed by Tropical Cyclone Nora, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and some flooding Al Jazeera news reported

The system reached the northern state of Queensland late on Saturday, where it impacted the western coast of Cape York, the northern tip of the state.

There were no reports of injuries so far, although utilities company Ergon Energy said more than 230 homes had temporarily lost power.

The Bureau of Meteorology reported winds of up to 100kph, with 24 hour rainfall totals exceeding 110mm.

Having made landfall, the cyclone weakened quickly. A final warning has now been issued for the storm as the winds continue to rapidly die down.