More than 30 Houthi militias killed or injured in fierce Yemen battles

2018-03-25 15:14 | www.trend.az | 2

More than 30 Houthi militiamen were killed or injured following fierce battles with the legitimate Yemeni army east of al-Bayda in Yemen Al Arabiya reported

Civilian sources said the battles took place between the districts of al-Malagem and Nateh.

Battles also broke out between the Popular Resistance and the Houthi militia in al-Homeikan in the al-Zaher district southwest of al-Bayda.