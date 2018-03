SOCAR expanding presence in Black Sea

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR is expanding its presence in the Black Sea by having established supplies of Russian fuel oil from the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, sources in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas market told Trend.

SOCAR Trading, a subsidiary of SOCAR, shipped at least three cargoes of fuel oil from Novorossiysk in February, according to the sources.