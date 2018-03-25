Hand grenade attack: 24 injured at spring festival in Pakistan

2018-03-25 16:35 | www.trend.az | 2

Twenty-four people were injured after a hand grenade was hurled towards the stage of a spring festival event in Dera Ismail Khan on Saturday.

The victims included children as well as two FC peronnel.

Unidentified persons threw the small bomb in the direction of the stage where former president Dera Ismail Khan Bar Association Qaizar Miankhail was also present.

The incident took place in the Sikandar village where eyewitnesses confirmed that the hand grenade was thrown from behind the stage.