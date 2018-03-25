Trump calls for tougher anti-terror measures after attacks in France

2018-03-25 17:29 | www.trend.az | 2

US President Donald Trump called for stronger anti-terror measures after Friday's attacks in southern France, Sputnik International reports.

"France honors a great hero. Officer died after bravely swapping places with the hostage in Daesh* terror attack. So much bravery around the world constantly fighting radical Islamic terrorism. Even stronger measures needed, especially at borders!" Trump wrote on his Twitter page, paying tribute to Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame, who swapped places with a hostage during the deadly attacks and later succumbed to his wounds.