Turkmenistan names new ambassador to Kazakhstan

2018-03-25

Ashgabad, Turkmenistan, March 25

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Under the decree of Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Toyly Komekov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan were established in October 1992.

Ashgabat and Astana are discussing the prospects of trade and economic partnership, development of the legal framework, cooperation in gas sector, agriculture, development of transboundary mineral deposits, transport, environment and fisheries.