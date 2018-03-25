Modern Diplomacy: Truth about Bako Sahakyan

2018-03-25 18:53 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

One of the main problems of authors writing on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the misuse of the terminology and there are different groups who misuse the terminology on the conflict, Javid Valiyev, Head of Foreign Policy Analysis department, Center for Strategic Studies under the President of Azerbaijan, said in his article published in Modern Diplomacy.

“Some authors in purpose misuse the terminologies like the former US ambassador to Armenia John Evans did. John Evans presented Nagorno-Karabakh as a “legal entity” and Bako Saahakyan as its “legal representative”,” wrote Valiyev.

He went on to add that others unintentionally interpret the terms by describing Bako Sahakyan as a “leader of Nagorno-Karabakh”.

“While the author’s approach in the article is rather different, one can assume that the use of the “Nagorno-Karabakh leader” in the headline is an unintentional misuse of the word. The headlines are very important since they dictate number of people reading the story, when social media could massively spread it out,” the article reads.

Valiyev wrote that firstly, Bako Sahakyan, was born in Khankendi, then the central city of Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast (NKAO) of Azerbaijan.

“In 1988, before becoming the activist of the separatist movement of Nagorno-Karabakh, Bako Sahakyan held different positions in NKAO. In 1990, he joined Nagorno-Karabakh separatist military movement against Azerbaijan. Sahakyan started his career as a responsible person for smuggling arms for Nagorno-Karabakh separatists from abroad, but he was called back due to embezzlement of some money. As a leader of separatists, he is known for buying ordinary people’s loyalty through cash money,” said the article.