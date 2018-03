President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Barda region

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Barda region for a visit.

The head of state put flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Barda.

Head of Barda Executive Authority Vidadi Isayev informed the head of state of the redevelopment and construction work carried out in the region.

