President Ilham Aliyev viewed Barda farmer Musa Guliyev`s cotton plantation

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 25

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has viewed farmer Musa Guliyev`s 20-hectare cotton plantation in Jayirli village, Barda region.

The head of state was informed that Musa Guliyev has been engaged in cotton growing for three years. The harvest from the plantation was 40.5 tons of cotton or 27 centners per a hectare last year. The farmer aims to increase the volume of harvest to 35 centners per a hectare. The farm employs 25 people.

The president met with cotton growers. Local cotton grower Sadagat Aghayeva thanked President Ilham Aliyev for care and attention.

The head of state made a speech at the meeting.

The president then viewed the agricultural machinery used in cotton growing.

