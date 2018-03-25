President Ilham Aliyev opens newly-reconstructed Yeni Dashkand-Umudalilar highway in Barda

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Yeni Dashkand-Umudalilar highway in Barda after renovation.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the technical indicators of the road, which links 17 settlements with a total population of 15,000 people. The 25km-long road is 6 meters in width.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of the highway.

