Egypt kills six militants from group it accuses over Alexandria bombing

2018-03-25 22:52 | www.trend.az | 2

Egypt’s police killed on Sunday six militants belonging to the group the interior ministry accuses of carrying out a bombing in the coastal city of Alexandria that targeted a security chief a day earlier, Reuters reported.

“The interior ministry has dealt an effective blow to the armed wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, the Hasam movement, on the dawn of March 25. The ministry uncovered a terrorist den ... and exchanged fire with its elements which led to the killing of six,” it said in a statement.

The Muslim Brotherhood says it rejects violence.