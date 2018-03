At least 21 killed, 31 injured in Mozambique car ramming incident

A car skidded off a road and ploughed into a crowd of young people in Mozambique on Sunday, killing 21 and injuring 30 people, Sputnik reported citing the Club of Mozambique.

The accident occurred at National Road N4 in Luis Cabral neighborhood, the Club of Mozambique media outlet reported. The vehicle hit a group of people, who participated in a carnival party.

The injured people were reportedly sent to nearby hospitals.