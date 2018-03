Death toll from shopping mall fire in Kemerovo reaches five, 30 taken to hospital

Death toll from the shopping mall fire in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached five; thirty people were taken to hospital, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"According to the latest updates, five people - three women, one child and one man - died," the spokesman said. "Thirty-two people turned to medics, of whom 30 were taken to hospital."

A criminal case was opened over the incident.