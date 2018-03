69 missing, including 40 children, after shopping centre fire in Russia

2018-03-26 00:14 | www.trend.az | 2

A fire in a shopping mall in Russia's Kemerovo left 37 people dead, according to the crisis center. earlier, 69 people were reported missing, including 40 children, Sputnik reported.

A fire engulfed a 'Winter Cherry' shopping centre earlier on Sunday in Russia's city of Kemerovo leaving at least four children dead, according to sources. 37 were later reported dead.

According to updated data by a source in the local emergency services, 69 people are missing, including 40 children.