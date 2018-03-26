Death toll from Kemerovo shopping mall up to 37 (UPDATED)

00:28 (GMT+4) The death toll from the disastrous fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached 37, a spokesman for the firefighting operation’s headquarters told TASS on Sunday.

"The overall number of those killed by fire is 37," the spokesman said.

23:26 (GMT+4) Death toll from the shopping mall fire in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached five; thirty people were taken to hospital, a spokesman for the Russian Investigative Committee said on Sunday, TASS reported.

"According to the latest updates, five people - three women, one child and one man - died," the spokesman said. "Thirty-two people turned to medics, of whom 30 were taken to hospital."