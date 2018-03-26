Man armed with a sword attacks policeman in Manchester

A police officer suffered severe injuries was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a man with a sword, Sputnik reported.

A young man was arrested in the UK after slashing a police officer with a sword, inflicting serious injuries to the on-duty officer. The incident took place in Whalley Range, Manchester, on Sunday afternoon.

Additional police came to the scene after receiving a call that a man was using a weapon to threaten members of the public.

Officers tried to stop the swordsman, but the young man turned on them instead.