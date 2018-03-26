Over 40 children among missing in fire at shopping mall in Kemerovo

Over 40 children are reported to be among 64 people missing in a fire at a shopping mall in Russia’s Siberian city of Kemerovo, a source in the local emergencies headquarters said, TASS reported.

"According to the information at the moment, 41 children are among those missing in the fire and inquired by their relatives," the source said.

The fire at the Zimnyaya Vishnya (Winter Cherry) shopping mall in central Kemerovo erupted on Sunday on the top fourth floor engulfing an area of some 1,500 square meters.

According to the most recent information, 37 people were killed, including nine children, and over 40 were injured. More than 60 people are missing at the moment, including 41 children.