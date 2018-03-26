Alleged bomb threat prompts evacuation of two shopping malls in Rome

2018-03-26 05:20 | www.trend.az | 2

Two shopping malls were evacuated over a bomb scare in the center of the Italian capital after an anonymous phone call, Sputnik reported citing the local Messaggero newspaper.

Security services have cordoned off the nearest street, evacuated the staff and customers of the 8-story Rinascente mall, the newspaper says. Another shopping mall from the same chain, in Rome's north, was evacuated over safety concerns.

No explosive device has been found, local media say.