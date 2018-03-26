Canada to send peacekeepers to Mali

Canada is to deploy peacekeeping troops in Mali by August, Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in an interview on CTV's Question Period aired on Sunday, Xinhua reported.

"We're looking at it right now this summer, we're aiming for August. The goal is to actually have the rotation in place, around that time," Sajjan said.

He said Canadian Chief of the Defence Staff Jonathan Vance is currently doing more detailed planning and analysis to know specifically what will be needed.