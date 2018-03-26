Jerusalem Mayor to forgo third term, will run on Likud ticket instead

Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat has announced that he will not run for a third term as mayor in the upcoming municipal elections at the end of the year, Haaretz reports.

In a video posted on Facebook Sunday, he said he plans instead to stay on until a new mayor is elected and then seek a spot on the electoral slate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party in the next elections to the Knesset, which must be held no later than November 2019.

