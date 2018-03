Iran increases natural gas export

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Gazenfer Hamidov – Trend:‎

Iran's natural gas exports registered a significant increase during the last fiscal year (ended March 2018).

The latest monthly report released by Iran's industry ministry indicates that the country exported 11.268 million tons of natural gas during the first 11 months of the last fiscal year (March 20, 2017-Feb. 20, 2018).

The figure indicates a rise by 27.6 percent year-on-year.