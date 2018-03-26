Two new rural health posts opened in Naryn oblast

The opening ceremony of the rural health posts was held on Saturday in the village of Emgek and Birlik village in Naryn oblast, Kabar with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by Deputy Director of the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) Mehmet Surreya Er and coordinator of the Bishkek office TIKA Ali Muslu, Naryn governor Amanbai Kaiypov, akims of the two districts and others.