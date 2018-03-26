Qatari emir in Russia to discuss Syrian crisis

On Sunday evening, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived in Moscow for a short work visit. Al Jazeera News reported.

On Monday he is to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the wars in Syria and Yemen and the situation in Palestine.

The work visit comes amid a massive evacuation of civilians and fighters from Eastern Ghouta near the Syrian capital Damascus after Russia negotiated with rebel groups to leave the area for opposition-controlled Idlib province.

According to Dmitry Frolovsky, a Moscow-based analyst, Putin and Sheikh Tamim will discuss Russia's position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Qatari support for the opposition, and the possible participation of Qatar in post-conflict reconstruction of Syria.

"There is going to be division of Syria and obviously the most powerful parties in Syria will be Russia and the United States. Qatar for various reasons will try to maintain stable contacts with both of the parties," Frolovsky said.

In late January, a Russian-sponsored peace conference in Sochi failed to bring together the Syrian regime and opposition for talks. Shortly after, forces loyal to Assad backed by Russian air support launched an operation against rebel-held Eastern Ghouta.

According to Frolovsky, after the regime takes full control of the Damascus suburbs another military operation against rebel-held Idlib province is likely.

Тhe Sheikh Tamim's visit was preceded by phone calls between Putin and Abu Dhabi Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in early March and Saudi King Salman in February. In October last year the Saudi king paid a three-day visit to Moscow.