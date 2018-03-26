Kuwait urges immediate UN Security Council action over Houthi violations

2018-03-26 09:42 | www.trend.az | 2

Kuwait expressed its condemnation of the rocket attacks targeting Saudi Arabia on Sunday night, asserting its full support for the Kingdom Al Arabıya reported.

An official source at the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said that Kuwait has "followed with deep resentment and condemnation the rocket attacks against Saudi Arabia."

Kuwaiti security forces confirmed their total rejection of these attacks, which "reflect the intransigence of the Houthis and their rejection of peace and the will of the international community to put an end to the conflict in Yemen."