Israel seeks exemption from US steel tariffs

2018-03-26 09:44 | www.trend.az | 2

Israel has told the US that its steel and aluminum exports total just $25 million, but US import tariffs could harm 60 small companies.

Israel is pressing the US administration for an exemption from the high customs duties on aluminum and steel products announced by US President Donald Trump.

Sources inform "Globes" that the Ministry of Economy and Industry Foreign Trade Administration asked the International Trade Administration in the US Department of Commerce to exempt Israel from the restrictions on exports of steel to the US market.

Israel's official reason for the request is that its metal exports to the US are marginal, totaling $25 million a year, and pose no threat to the US economy. At the same time, the requests states that limiting aluminum and steel exports from Israel to the US and setting high customs duties will affect dozens of small and medium-sized companies operating throughout Israel.