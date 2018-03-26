Rouhani: Iran attaches significance to ties with neighbors

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that his country’s ties with neighbors are important.

Briefing reporters about a meeting held earlier on Monday morning with Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadegh Amoli-e Larijani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, he said Iran’s ties with regional countries in the fields of economy, diplomacy and security are important, IRIB news agency reported.

Saying he will visit three regional countries in near future, the president expressed hope that Tehran will strengthen its ties with the neighboring countries following the visits.

Hassan Rouhani further expressed hope that his visits would contribute to resolving the regional issues and protecting stability in the region.

Rouhani is slated to begin his regional tour to Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan on March 27.

Parviz Esmaeili, the deputy for communications and information at the president’s office, has said that Hassan Rouhani will leave Tehran for the Turkmen capital Ashgabat on Tuesday.

On Wednesday afternoon, the president will depart for Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

