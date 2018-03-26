President Aliyev chairs cotton-growing conference in Barda (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

A republican conference on development of cotton-growing has kicked off in the Barda Culture Center under the chairmanship of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The foyer of the Barda Culture Center features a photo stand dedicated to the revival of Azerbaijani cotton-growing traditions, the foundation of which was laid by national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The head of state made an opening speech at the conference.

Head of the Barda District Executive Power Vidadi Isayev, Deputy Director General of MKT Istehsalat Kommersiya LLC Rovshan Hasanov, Head of the Tartar District Executive Power Mustagim Mammadov, farmer Fazil Musayev from the Bilasuvar district, Head of the Agjabadi District Executive Power Shahin Mammadov, Acting Executive Director of Azerpambig LLC Zakir Azimov, farmer Nizami Mammadov from the Saatli district, and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Melioration and Water Management OJSC Ahmad Ahmadzade addressed the conference.

President Aliyev delivered a closing speech.

