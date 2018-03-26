At least 53 dead in Siberian shopping mall fire (UPDATED)

Rescuers have found 53 bodies at the site of the fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, the operation headquarters told TASS on Monday.

"Five more bodies were found near the cinema. The death toll reaches 53," a spokesman said. Eleven people have gone missing.

09:37 (GMT+4) Forty eight dead bodies have been recovered from the scene of fire at a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said on Monday, TASS reported.

"More bodies were discovered during the inspection of the scene and we confirm the death toll is at 48," Aksyonov said.

Aksyonov also said that constructions in some of the areas of the shopping mall had been still smoldering.

"Two out of three cinema halls caved in from the fourth to the third floor of the building," he said.

00:28 (GMT+4) The death toll from the disastrous fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached 37, a spokesman for the firefighting operation’s headquarters told TASS on Sunday.