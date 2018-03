EU's Mogherini to lead delegation to Uzbekistan

2018-03-26 10:59 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

A delegation of the European Union, headed by Vice-President of the European Commission, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, will visit Uzbekistan on March 26, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan said in a message.