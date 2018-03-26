Azerbaijan checking presence of its citizens among Kemerovo fire victims

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan is checking the presence of its citizens among the victims of the fire at the Winter Cherry shopping and entertainment center in Russia’s Kemerovo city, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 26.

“The Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia and the Crisis Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan are in contact with the relevant structures of Russia. The media will be provided with additional information,” he said.