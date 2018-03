U.S. embassy brings education policy expert Dr. Amra-Sabic-El-Rayess to Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

On March 26-30, 2018, Dr. Amra-Sabic-El-Rayess, internationally renowned Columbia University Professor specializing in Practice in Education Policy and Social Analysis will deliver public lectures and workshops at ADA University, Baku Engineering University, Khazar University, and Baku State University, said the message from the US embassy in Baku.