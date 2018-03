No Azerbaijanis among Kemerovo fire victims: Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Preliminary reports indicate no Azerbaijanis among victims of the fire at the Winter Cherry shopping and entertainment center in Russia’s Kemerovo city, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev told Trend March 26.