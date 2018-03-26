At least 64 dead in Siberian shopping mall fire (UPDATED)

The death toll from a fire in a shopping mall in the Siberian city of Kemerovo has reached 64, Russian Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov told reporters, TASS reported.

"Unfortunately, we have to announce that 64 people have died in the disaster," he said. Six bodies are yet to be recovered.

12:14(GMT+4) Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed the death of 56 people in the Zimnyaya Vishnya (or Winter Cherry) shopping mall fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, the Committee’s Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko said, adding that another 44 people had been injured, TASS reported.

"Investigators confirm the death of 56 people in the Kemerovo shopping mall fire," Petrenko said.

"After the fire erupted, 44 people requested medical assistance, ten of them were hospitalized," she added.

10:40 (GMT+4) Rescuers have found 53 bodies at the site of the fire that engulfed a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, the operation headquarters told TASS on Monday.

"Five more bodies were found near the cinema. The death toll reaches 53," a spokesman said. Eleven people have gone missing.

09:37 (GMT+4) Forty eight dead bodies have been recovered from the scene of fire at a shopping mall in the Russian Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russian Deputy Emergencies Minister Vladlen Aksyonov said on Monday, TASS reported.

"More bodies were discovered during the inspection of the scene and we confirm the death toll is at 48," Aksyonov said.

Aksyonov also said that constructions in some of the areas of the shopping mall had been still smoldering.