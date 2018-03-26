U.S. pledges record $705 million in missile defense aid to Israel

The United States Congress has dramatically increased its budget for the Israeli missile defense programs to by $148 million to include Iron Dome and Arrow 3 development, The Jerusalem Post reported.

"I am pleased and excited to announce that the US Congress has approved a record sum for Israel's missile defense program: $705 million in 2018!” Israel’s Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Monday.

According to Israel’s defense ministry, the increase of funding was requested for production of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow-3 missile defense systems.



Together, the systems provide Israel with a protective umbrella able to counter threats posed by both short and mid-range missiles used by Gaza terror groups and Hezbollah as well as the threat posed by more sophisticated long-range Iranian ballistic missiles.