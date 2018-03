President of Uzbekistan to meet Russian FM

2018-03-26 13:17 | www.trend.az | 2

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Ali Mustafayev – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is due to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Tashkent on March 27, Presidential Spokesman Komil Allamzhonov said March 26, Russian media outlets report.

Mirziyoyev and Lavrov will meet on the sidelines of an international conference on Afghanistan.