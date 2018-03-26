AKP: Turkey – a guarantor of EU borders’ security

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey is a guarantor of security of the European Union’s borders, said Mahir Unal, spokesman and deputy chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), the Turkish media reported March 26.

Unal noted that currently Turkey is simultaneously fighting several terrorist organizations.

Despite that Ankara has fulfilled all the requirements of the EU, the European Union has not kept its promise and has not paid three billion euros for the needs of Syrian refugees, he said.