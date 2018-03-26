Egypt opens polls for voting in presidential election

Voting began across Egypt on Monday in a presidential election expected to deliver a sweeping victory to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Al Arabiya reported.

Some 60 million voters in the Arab world's most populous country (100 mln) have from 9:00 am (0700 GMT) Monday until Wednesday to choose between Sisi and his challenger, Moussa Mostafa Moussa.

Egyptian television showed footage of Sisi appearing in a polling station in Heliopolis to vote.

In this election, Sisi competes with Moussa Mustafa Moussa, head of Al Ghad party, who submitted his candidacy papers at the last hour before closure.

Security and medical services were organized in front of the headquarters of the committees, and army and police forces were deployed to secure voters and facilitate voting.

The Ministry of Local Development announced that round-the-clock reports would be prepared to identify participation rates in the elections.